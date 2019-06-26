American Golf and Mastercard are offering golf fans the chance to become a scorer at The Open + meet five-time winner Tom Watson!

Become An Official Scorer At The Open Championship

American Golf is teaming up with Mastercard this summer to offer an incredible opportunity for one golf fan to get behind the ropes at the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush as an official scorer, before meeting one of the Open Championship’s true legends – Five time winner Tom Watson.

Any customer who makes a purchase with their Mastercard® at an American Golf store or online at www.americangolf.co.uk between the 11th June and the 1st July is in contention for the incredible prize.

One winner plus a guest will be flown to Belfast on the 18th July for two nights accommodation plus transfers to the Open Championship at Royal Portrush on 19th and 20th.

On day one, the winner will walk the fairways with the players as they experience the thrill of championship play at the Open from a position only ever seen by a chosen few – that of the official scorer.

In addition, through both days the winner and their guest will have access to hospitality in the Mastercard Patron’s Pavilion, before getting the chance to meet five-time Open winner Tom Watson.

American Golf Brand Manager Will Sturgess said, “At American Golf our love of the game drives everything we do, so to be able to give our customers the chance to win this truly unique prize is fantastic.

“Any golf fan would jump at the chance to get inside the ropes at the Open Championship, but to actually follow a group round on a Championship day as official scorer is unbelievable.

“To then follow up with a meet and greet with Tom Watson simply makes this a prize that any golf fan will never forget.”

Also on offer are 25 runners up prizes of a pair of tickets to the meet and greet event with Tom Watson in the Mastercard Patron’s Pavilion, plus two General Admission tickets to the Open Championship on Saturday 20th July.