Andrew 'Beef Johnston came through qualifying at Walton Heath whilst Adam Scott narrowly made it through in Columbus, Ohio
Beef And Adam Scott Qualify For US Open, Westwood Misses Out
Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston has qualified for the US Open for the third straight year, after finishing T1st at the Walton Heath sectional qualifying on Monday.
Johnston’s 65 and 69 left him on 10-under-par which fellow Englishman James Morrison matched with a pair of 67s.
Beef has made the cut in the last two US Opens.
Other notables to qualify from Walton Heath included Italian Open winner Thorbjorn Olesen, 2006 US Amateur champion Richie Ramsay and 2016 Amateur champion Scott Gregory.
There was a nine-man playoff for the final spot, with 14 places up for grabs.
Paul Waring came through the playoff to be the final man to qualify from Walton Heath.
Walton Heath qualifiers:
-10 Andrew Johnston, James Morrison
-9 Matt Southgate, Richie Ramsay
-8 Scott Gregory, Ryan Fox
-7 Tom Lewis, Matthieu Pavon, Matt Wallace, Jason Scrivener, Dean Burmester
-6 Kristoffer Reitan (am), Thorbjorn Olesen
-5 Paul Waring (via nine-man playoff)
Lee Westwood (-2) missed out on the playoff by three strokes after a second round 73 (+1) which included two double bogeys.
Other big names like Padraig Harrington and Thomas Pieters missed out at Walton Heath.
Elsewhere, in Columbus, Ohio, Adam Scott shot 66 72 to qualify in one of the final spots.
It means he will play in his 68th straight major, only Sergio Garcia has a longer streak with 76.
Shane Lowry, Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry, Russell Knox, Harold Varner III and Ollie Schneiderjans also qualified in Columbus.
Former world number one amateur Joaquin Niemann failed to qualify.
Steve Stricker qualified in Memphis along with the likes of Aaron Wise, who won the AT&T Byron Nelson last month, and Mackenzie Hughes.
Stricker, who has won on the PGA Tour Champions twice already this year, was pictured carrying his own bag during qualifying.
The US Open takes place at Erin Hills from 14-17th June.