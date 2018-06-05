Andrew 'Beef Johnston came through qualifying at Walton Heath whilst Adam Scott narrowly made it through in Columbus, Ohio

Beef And Adam Scott Qualify For US Open, Westwood Misses Out

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston has qualified for the US Open for the third straight year, after finishing T1st at the Walton Heath sectional qualifying on Monday.

Johnston’s 65 and 69 left him on 10-under-par which fellow Englishman James Morrison matched with a pair of 67s.

Beef has made the cut in the last two US Opens.

Other notables to qualify from Walton Heath included Italian Open winner Thorbjorn Olesen, 2006 US Amateur champion Richie Ramsay and 2016 Amateur champion Scott Gregory.

There was a nine-man playoff for the final spot, with 14 places up for grabs.

Paul Waring came through the playoff to be the final man to qualify from Walton Heath.