WATCH: Beef Trains With Dillian Whyte

European Tour star Andrew 'Beef' Johnston trained with British heavyweight Dillian Whyte

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston recently spent a day with heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte and took one of Whyte’s infamous body punches.

Nicknamed ‘The Bodysnatcher’, Whyte fights New Zealander Joseph Parker this weekend on Sky Sports Box Office at the 02 Arena.

Beef took part in three sessions with Whyte and was still standing, and smiling, at the end of it.

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston won the 2016 Open de Espana and currently ranks 159th in the world.

