The two young stars saw off fierce competition to win at Nizels Golf and Country Club.

Ben Schmidt And Ffion Tynan Triumph In Sir Henry Cooper Junior Masters

Young stars Ben Schmidt and Ffion Tynan saw off intense competition to win the prestigious Sir Henry Cooper golf tournament in June.

Hosted at Nizels Golf and Country Club in Hildenborough, 126 boys and 27 girls from the United Kingdom and countries like Ireland, France and Germany competed for the under-18 title.

Schmidt, from Rotherham Golf Club secured victory in his debut appearance in the event. This was his second win this year after winning the English Men’s Open Amateur Stroke Play earlier in the year.

Ben Schmidt said; “It’s amazing to win such a great tournament. The course was in great condition and was really looked after by all the people involved. I’m moving on to pre-qualification for The Open and long term I want to make it on to the professional circuit.”

The winner of the girls event was Welsh golfer Ffion Tynan in what was her 3rd appearance in the event.

Tynan said; “This tournament is one my favourite events in the golfing calendar, it’s such a great experience and friendly, positive atmosphere. My best performance in the Henry Cooper prior to this was fifth place in 2018 so I’m delighted with the win this year. Next, I’ll be representing Great Britain & Ireland in the Vagliano Trophy, which is a women’s amateur international match between Great Britain and Ireland and the Continent of Europe. My long-term ambition is to play college golf in America in 2021.”

Additionally competitors also battled it out for the Nations Trophy which consisted of three players from each country and the highest two scores being taken into account. Schmidt was also on the winning team here as he teamed up with Max Hopkins and Thalia Kirby to guide England to the victory.

Tito Triana, PGA Professional and Golf Director at Nizels said: “The course at Nizels is in fantastic condition and the greens were running very fast. It was great to see the sun was shining on Kent replacing the much-needed rain that we have experienced in the last few weeks. We are so grateful to the 70 plus volunteers from Nizels and from the local area that came to support the tournament by ball spotting, scoring, marshalling and ensuring that the tournament was ready each day. Our volunteers are all keen golfers from Kent and come out to support potential future champions”

Martyn Taylor, Tournament Director said: “I am very happy that the tournament, which is now in its 21st year, has yet again been a great success. The standard of golf was incredibly high so congratulations to all the players and many thanks to all those involved that have made this tournament one to remember.”

The event next year will be held between the 19th and 21st of June 2020.

