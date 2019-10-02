These high-potential youngsters have got their professional career off to great starts...

10 Best Golfers Under The Age Of 25

Jon Rahm

Age: 24 (turns 25 November 2019)

The Spaniard has won eight times worldwide and reached a career-high of 2nd in the world before turning 25.

Rahm turned pro in 2016 after winning the low amateur honours at that year’s US Open and spending a record 60 weeks as world amateur No.1 and he hasn’t looked back since.

He has won three Rolex Series events on the European Tour plus the Spanish Open and won three individual events on the PGA Tour as well as the Zurich Classic doubles event.

Sungjae Im

Age: 21 (turns 22 in March 2020)

The Korean was named Rookie of the Year on the PGA Tour after winning the same award on the Korn Ferry Tour just a year earlier.

Im looks to be a future Major winner if he continues his rapid rise.

The 21-year-old turns 22 in March 2019 and by then will likely have notched up a win on the PGA Tour.

He won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018 and lost in a playoff at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2019, narrowly missing out on his first PGA Tour title.

Haotong Li

Age: 24 (turns 25 in August 2020)

Haotong Li had won six times as a pro by the age of 22 and is now somewhat of an experienced campaigner aged 24.

He was winning on the PGA Tour China in his teens and won the China Open at the age of 20.

That was his first European Tour title and his second one came at the 2018 Dubai Desert Classic where he out-duelled Rory McIlroy.

Li was 3rd at the 2017 Open Championship and almost certainly looks to be a trailblazer for the future of Chinese golf.

Cameron Champ

Age: 24 (turns 25 in June 2020)

Cameron Champ recently won his second PGA Tour title before turning 25.

The American is one of the longest hitters in the game and only turned pro in 2017 after winning the Walker Cup.

He won twice in 2018 on the Korn Ferry and PGA Tours before winning again in 2019.

Viktor Hovland

Age: 22 (turns 23 in September 2020)

The Norwegian, along with Jon Rahm, looks to be one of Europe’s best talents.

Hovland attended Oklahoma State Unversity where he had an incredible amateur career featuring US Amateur Championship glory and low amateur honours at the Masters and US Open this year.

He turned pro as the world’s number one amateur and earned his 2020 PGA Tour card via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Hovland is already being spoken about for the Ryder Cup next year, especially after he shot 17 consecutive rounds in the 60s on the PGA Tour, equalling Bob Estes’ 1983 record.

Matthew Wolff

Age: 20 (turns 21 in April 2020)

The American was a teammate of Hovland’s at Oklahoma State Universty and turned pro after winning the NCAA Division 1 Championship.

The big-hitter won the 3M Open on the PGA Tour in just his third start as a pro.

He looks to be one of America’s brightest future talents.

Joaquin Niemann

Age: 20 (turns 21 in November 2019)

Joaquin Niemann, like Wolff, has already won on the PGA Tour before turning 21.

The Chilean won at the Greenbrier which, incredibly, was his seventh professional win.

Six of those came in South America before he had even turned pro, and he capped his amateur career with victory at the Latin America Amateur Championship before playing in the Masters as the world’s No.1 amateur.

Jazz Janewattananond

Age: 23 (turns 24 in November 2019)

Jazz, as he is known, is one of Asia’s hottest talents and looks almost certain to wrap up the Asian Tour Order of Merit this year after winning the Singapore Open and Korean Open in 2019.

The Thai has now won eight titles as a pro including four on the Asian Tour.

He finished T14th at the USPGA Championship this year at Bethpage Black in only his third Major start, and also reached a career-high 52nd in the world during the summer.

Si Woo Kim

Age: 24 (turns 25 in June 2020)

The Korean won the Players Championship at the age of 21 and has won twice on the PGA Tour in total.

He has been fairly quiet since then but he did manage four top-5s in 2019.

He has also won on the Korn Ferry Tour and has lost twice in playoffs on the PGA Tour.

Collin Morikawa

Age: 22 (turns 23 in February 2020)

The Californian turned professional just before Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff and he is in a very similar mould to those guys.

Morikawa won the Barracuda Championship on the PGA Tour in just his sixth pro start after a T2nd and a T4th in his two previous appearances.

He spent time atop the World Amateur Golf Rankings in 2018 and looks to be a huge star of the future.

