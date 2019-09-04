Want humour, insight and opinion from your Tour Pros? Here are 10 golfers you should be following on Twitter...

10 Best Pro Golfers To Follow On Twitter

In a world of PR-friendly, ad-endorsing social media posts, it is difficult to find professional sportspeople who write their own tweets and give behind-the-scenes insight into their fascinating day-to-day lives.

However, there are some players who don’t just retweet posts by their sponsors and tweet adverts, so here are 10 accounts you should be following –

1) Eddie Pepperell

No explanation needed here really, as Eddie Pepperell has become legendary for his Tweets. If you’re not following the two-time European Tour winner already, you should. Prepare for hilarious, and somewhat outrageous, opinions, dog tweets and more good stuff.

2) Scott Hend

The Aussie veteran is a close second to Pepperell when it comes to Twitter, with Hend showing a great deal of personality and humour with his Tweets. Hilarious, random and crude tweets will be mixed with Twitter Q&A’s and some great insight from the Tour too.

3) Thomas Bjorn

The winning 2018 Ryder Cup captain is a must-follow on Twitter to hear his views on the game of golf.

4) Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston

Beef is one of golf’s best-loved characters and a great follow on social media.

5) Phil Mickelson

Mickelson is fairly new to Twitter but he is very good at it with regular videos being posted including the ‘Phireside with Phil’ chats.

6) Padraig Harrington

The 2020 European Ryder Cup captain is another who clearly writes some of his own Tweets. Harrington is one of the most popular figures in the game and well worth a follow.

7) Tyrrell Hatton

The Englishman gets his personality across very well on social media with tweets commenting on his golf, the European and PGA Tours, Liverpool FC and more.

8) Meghan MacLaren

The two-time LET winner offers great insight on the women’s game and has been a trailblazer for getting people to talk about the disparity in golf’s gender pay gap.

9) Luke Donald

The former World No.1 regularly comments on the golfing world and posts updates from his game.

10) Billy Horschel

The former FedEx Cup winner is another who likes to give some insight and opinion on Twitter.

