The US Masters is always a time for great betting offers - here are some of the best offers around this year

Best US Masters Betting Offers

The US Masters starts on Thursday 11th April… as if you didn’t know!

I have already completed my US Masters Betting Tips as well as the Bets To Avoid.

There are always some fantastic betting offers from bookmakers for the tournament, below are some of the best that i have seen.

Ladbrokes They are quoting that they have the best prices for British and Irish golfers to win the Masters. Check out the Ladbrokes Offer.

Paddy Power are offering new customers who bet £10 a total of £40 in free bets – £30 in sports betting and £10 on a Slot Game – they are also offering 10 places paid for each way bets. Check out the Paddy Power offer.

William Hill are offering New Online Customer £30 of free bets when they bet £10. Check out the William Hill offer.

US MASTERS PODCAST Golf Monthly Instruction

Sky Bet are paying out on top 10 places for each way bets placed before the Masters tees off. This is at a 1/5 of the win odds. Check out the Sky Bet market.

Bet365 are matching first deposits for new customers up to £100 – they match it with bet credits and there must be a minimum of £5 deposited. – Check out the Bet365 offer.

Betfair – you can get up to £100 in Free Bets – but you do have to place a number of wagers to trigger this. Check out the Betfair offer.

18+ Terms and Conditions apply. Please bet responsibly.

Trending On Golf Monthly

The GM Tipster will be updating his betting tips throughout the week – check them out at the US Masters Golf Betting Tips 2019.