The US Masters is always a time for great betting offers - here are some of the best offers around this year
Best US Masters Betting Offers
The US Masters starts on Thursday 11th April… as if you didn’t know!
I have already completed my US Masters Betting Tips as well as the Bets To Avoid.
There are always some fantastic betting offers from bookmakers for the tournament, below are some of the best that i have seen.
Ladbrokes They are quoting that they have the best prices for British and Irish golfers to win the Masters. Check out the Ladbrokes Offer.
Paddy Power are offering new customers who bet £10 a total of £40 in free bets – £30 in sports betting and £10 on a Slot Game – they are also offering 10 places paid for each way bets. Check out the Paddy Power offer.
William Hill are offering New Online Customer £30 of free bets when they bet £10. Check out the William Hill offer.
Sky Bet are paying out on top 10 places for each way bets placed before the Masters tees off. This is at a 1/5 of the win odds. Check out the Sky Bet market.
Bet365 are matching first deposits for new customers up to £100 – they match it with bet credits and there must be a minimum of £5 deposited. – Check out the Bet365 offer.
Betfair – you can get up to £100 in Free Bets – but you do have to place a number of wagers to trigger this. Check out the Betfair offer.
18+ Terms and Conditions apply. Please bet responsibly.
The GM Tipster will be updating his betting tips throughout the week – check them out at the US Masters Golf Betting Tips 2019.
US Masters Golf Betting Tips 2019 – Pre Tournament Picks
Check out who we think we be wearing…
US Masters Bets To Avoid 2019
The players we think you should avoid this…
The US Masters Special Bets To Not Miss Out On
Don't miss out on these great US Masters…
To keep up to date with everything at the US Masters check out the Golf Monthly Social Media channels.