The second week of the FedExCup Play-offs continues with the BMW Championship at Medinah
BMW Championship Golf Betting Tips
The end of PGA Tour season FedExCup Playoffs are in their second week of three with the BMW Championship being played at Medinah.
The last time this course was seen on our screens was some seven years ago at the 2012 Ryder Cup.
Then Europe came from 10-6 down to beat the Americans in amazing style – there are plenty of players who were in attendance in 2012 in the field this week.
Last year the BMW Championship was played at Aronimink GC where Keegan Bradley beat Justin Rose in a play-off to triumph.
BMW Championship Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
Justin Rose 5 points each way at 18/1 with Sportnation.bet – I finally feel comfortable picking Rose – as I feel he is finally playing enough golf. Four top 20s in his last four starts including two top 10s – he is at Medinah where he helped Europe win in 2012 – who can forget that putt on 17?
Webb Simpson 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – Has had three 2nd place finishes in his last 6 starts – his odds look a little long. Played in the 2012 Ryder Cup here and is one of the most consistent players on tour.
Ian Poulter 2 points each way at 45/1 with Sportnation.bet – Two top 10s in his last two starts Medinah is the scene of perhaps the greatest moment in his career. Where a back nine charge on the Saturday evening meant he gave his European teammates something to believe in going into the Sunday. He will relish being back on this turf.
Keegan Bradley 1 point each way at 125/1 wit Sportnation.bet – The defending champion had an incredible time at the 2012 Ryder Cup forming a formidable partnership with Phil Mickelson. However it came crashing down on the Sunday where he lost to Rory McIlroy. Had had two top 10s this year including a 2nd at the Travelers Championship recently.
