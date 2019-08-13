BMW Championship Golf Betting Tips 2019

The second week of the FedExCup Play-offs continues with the BMW Championship at Medinah

BMW Championship Golf Betting Tips

The end of PGA Tour season FedExCup Playoffs are in their second week of three with the BMW Championship being played at Medinah.

The last time this course was seen on our screens was some seven years ago at the 2012 Ryder Cup.

Then Europe came from 10-6 down to beat the Americans in amazing style – there are plenty of players who were in attendance in 2012 in the field this week.

Last year the BMW Championship was played at Aronimink GC where Keegan Bradley beat Justin Rose in a play-off to triumph.

The GM Tipster is having another solid season, check out his profit at our golf betting tips homepage.