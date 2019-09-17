The European Tour heads to Wentworth for the flagship BMA PGA Championship.
BMW PGA Championship Betting Tips 2019
The European Tour heads to its flagship event this week, the BMW PGA Championship hosted at Wentworth.
The tournament used to be played in May but a change in schedule has seen it move to September with the PGA Championship across the pond moving to earlier in the year.
As a result the field in 2019 is incredibly strong with many of the worlds top players competing at the Surrey course – players like Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm and Tony Finau.
Below we have made our advised betting tip selections.
The GM Tipster is having another solid year – check out his results so far at our golf betting tips homepage.
WATCH: Poulter And Harrington Make Hilarious Airline Announcements
Conor Sketches is back with these hilarious Ian…
Woods And Timberlake Donate Millions To Bahamas Hurricane Relief
The pair have donated $6m along with Nexus,…
Best Drivers 2019: Our Top Picks For This Year
Your ultimate guide to the best drivers you…
BMW PGA Championship Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
Francesco Molinari 3 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – It sounds like an easy selection to go for last years winner but as far as records go, Molinari’s around Wentworth is hard to ignore. The year before his victory he came second and has also had several top-10 finishes in years gone by too. He may not have played since the BMW Championship, but Molinari clearly loves playing at the Surrey course.
Bernd Wiesberger 2 points each way at 35/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Austrian has shown some excellent form in 2019 winning twice, a tied 2nd in Ireland and a couple of top-10 finishes. Additionally he seems to be solid at Wentworth.
Robert MacIntyre 1 point each way at 70/1 with Sportnation.bet –
A player who has shown a meteoric rise up the rankings in his debut European Tour season, the Scot has had two runners-up finishes this year, one of which came a couple of weeks ago at the Porsche European Open.
Sebastian Soderberg 1 point each way at 175/1 with Sportnation.bet –
Considering he beat Rory McIlroy and several others golfers in a playoff in Switzerland recently, it is surprising to see his odds so high. He clearly has form going into the event as the week before his win he also had a top-5 finish in Scandinavia.
18+ Terms and conditions apply. Please do bet responsibly.
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest golf news.