The European Tour heads to Wentworth for the flagship BMA PGA Championship.

BMW PGA Championship Betting Tips 2019

The European Tour heads to its flagship event this week, the BMW PGA Championship hosted at Wentworth.

The tournament used to be played in May but a change in schedule has seen it move to September with the PGA Championship across the pond moving to earlier in the year.

As a result the field in 2019 is incredibly strong with many of the worlds top players competing at the Surrey course – players like Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm and Tony Finau.

Below we have made our advised betting tip selections.

