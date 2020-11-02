We are yet to hear the positive news we were hoping for as the government remains firm on golf courses in England closing

Boris Dashes Hopes Of Golf Avoiding Lockdown

After promising signs that golf, along with tennis and swimming, might be reprieved from the upcoming England lockdown, it is bad news for the game today after the government remained firm on golf courses closing throughout November.

Whilst there hasn’t been an official announcement yet, the Prime Minister’s spokesman slashed hopes of the game continuing.

“It’s not the intention, however, for tennis courts or for golf courses to remain open,” the Prime Minister’s spokesman said.

“People are able to use public spaces or walk or run in the park. The purpose of the tougher regulations, which I expect are going to be difficult for very many people, are to significantly reduce social contact.”

This comes after England Golf announced that they were challenging the government’s decision and a report from the Guardian said that golf may be allowed to continue due to the ease of which social distancing can be practised.

Craig Tracey, the chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf, yesterday tweeted, “Very positive conversation with Government tonight on making case for golf courses to remain open. Flagged the petition which at that time was 186k and rising…. Huge thanks to all bodies working with @ParliamentGolf for their work over last 24 hours to help.”

However, despite the positive conversations yesterday, golf is still set to shut down on Thursday.

Julian Knight, the chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee, criticised the government’s approach on the BBC Radio 4 Today Programme.

“A blanket ban is not the correct way of going about things,” he said.

“Perhaps there needs to be some reflection on the work that was done in the spring by these institutions.

“I know one golf club for instance that spent £5,000 on sanitising, I know another one that tested staff at a cost of £400 a week.”

