Boris Johnson Opens Door For Golf To Return This Week

The UK Prime Minister said that sport can continue on Wednesday and that journeys to exercise are now allowed

Are Golf Courses In UK Re-Opening On Wednesday?

Golfers in the UK may have received some good news on Sunday evening after the Prime Minister hinted that courses can open this week.

Boris Johnson said that people can now do unlimited exercise and drive to a destination to exercise as long as it is with members of the same household.

“From this Wednesday, we want to encourage people to take more and even unlimited amounts of outdoor exercise,” the Prime Minister said in televised address.

“You can sit in the sun in your local park, you can drive to other destinations, you can even play sports but only with members of your own household.”

This surely means that golf course can re-open on Wednesday for singles or groups within the same household.

England Golf have said that it has acknowledged the Prime Ministers’s statement and is working with the industry on what it means for golf.

“England Golf acknowledges the Prime Minister’s statement of this evening and his updated guidelines on outdoor recreation,” England Golf said in a statement.

“We will continue to work alongside The R&A, home nations, PGA and industry partners to liaise with government and assess how lockdown adjustments impact on golf.

“Further guidance and details will follow.”

Golf courses in the UK have been closed since 24th March after the initial lockdown was put into place.

Whilst exercise was allowed, driving or travelling to a golf course would have been considered an unnecessary journey.

With journeys now allowed and Johnson saying that sport can be played again, golf has now got a green light to safely recommence.

The R&A has already revealed how golf will be played in the UK post-lockdown with restrictions and measures to ensure the safety of players.

The UK Parliament’s all-party group for golf’s chairman also said that golf “can, and should, return soon” late last month after being impressed with the game’s stakeholders’ efforts in producing safe guidelines for a restart.

We will await for further confirmation from the R&A and the home golfing unions, but this certainly reads as good news for golfers.

More lockdown details are to be released tomorrow and perhaps then we can expect a full announcement from The R&A on whether courses will be re-opening this week.

