11-year-old Joshua has a very cool bedroom which now contains the Claret Jug!

Boy Receives Claret Jug After Open-Themed Bedroom Goes Viral

A golf-mad child received a gift to remember after pictures of his Open-themed bedroom went viral on Twitter.

Laura Marshall initially posted an image of her 11-year-old son Joshua’s impressive bedroom, inspired by the events at Carnoustie this year where the Angus links hosted its 8th Open Championship.

She wrote on Twitter: “When your 11 year old is still buzzing from @TheOpen and wanted his room done to keep all his memories from Carnoustie.”

The room features a wall in the Open navy blue colour with two framed Open flags signed by competitors, a glove signed by Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy, his ticket framed, a ‘Quiet’ sign and ‘The Open’ logo on the wall.

And the very next day, Joshua had the Claret Jug to complete it!

It’s after the Tweet went viral and The Open and R&A wanted to add the finishing touch.

Joshua’s mum Laura wrote: “WOW what a 24 hours!!! Huge Thank you to @RandA & @TheOpen for Joshua, The Claret Jug in his Bedroom & the bag of open goodies – Such a kind gesture, and one we are very grateful for.”

The Open also posted a video of Joshua’s reaction to seeing the Claret Jug in his bedroom – “No way!”

The 11-year-old is 27 handicap so still could compete for the Claret Jug one day, who knows!