Brittany Lincicome Shoots +6 At Barbasol Championship

Two-time major winner and eight-time LPGA Tour champion Brittany Lincicome has become the fifth woman to play on the PGA Tour at this week’s Barbasol Championship.

The American is looking to emulate Babe Zaharias as the only woman to make the cut in a PGA Tour event, who did so at the 1945 Los Angeles Open.

Lincicome, however, looks unlikely to make the weekend after a 78 on day one.

She carded a triple, a double and two bogeys in her six-over-par round which leaves her in T129th place out of 132 competitors.

She is 16 strokes back of leader Troy Merrit who carded a 62 and wll need something in the mid-60s at least to make the cut, which she has conceded is an uphill task.

On her second round, she said “I’ll probably still be nervous. Obviously nowhere near making the cut, but still just being inside the ropes with the guys is a cool feeling, a different feeling. I’m sure I’ll be super nervous as well.”