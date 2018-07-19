Expand Tiger Woods: ‘Game Is Where It Needs To Be Heading Into US Open’

The 32-year-old ranks sixth in the LPGA Tour’s driving distance statistic with an average of just under 271 yards, and she’s relishing the opportunity to compete against her male counterparts.

“Obviously, I’ve heard many times it would be cool to be the first woman to make the cut in a men’s event (since Zaharias),” she said, ahead of the tournament in Nicholasville, Kentucky. “But just going to roll with it and see what happens.”

And despite feeling nervous, she’s been made to feel at ease by the very players she’ll be locking horns with.

“All the guys on the putting green, in the lunch room, everyone has been super supportive, which is great,” Lincicome said. “They’re all like, ‘It’s great that you’re here. Thanks for coming.’ I was like, ‘Thanks for having me,’ you know.”

The American received a sponsors invite as Barbasol is owned by the same company as her sponsor Pure Silk.

She will follow in the footsteps of Michelle Wie, Annika Sorenstam, Babe Zaharias and Suzy Whaley as women to play on the PGA Tour.

LPGA Tour co-founder and 10-time major champion Zaharias made the cut at the 1945 Los Angeles Open. She remains the only woman to ever make the cut in a PGA Tour event.

Michelle Wie holds the record for the lowest round by a woman on the PGA Tour.

At the age of 14, Wie shot 68 in the 2004 Sony Open second round to miss the cut by one stroke.

Wie played in eight PGA Tour events and missed the cut in all eight.

Annika Sorenstam missed the cut in the 2003 Colonial Invitational.

More recemtly, Dame Laura Davies became the first ever woman to play on the European Senior Tour at the Shipco Masters in Denmark, finishing in a tie for 44th in the three round no-cut tournament.