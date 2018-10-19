Members voted 83.7% in favour of the change
Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society Votes To Allow Women Members
The Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society, the world’s fourth-oldest golf, has voted to allow women members.
Members of the Edinburgh club, which was formed in 1761, voted 83.7% in favour of becoming the latest historic golfing establishment to allow women members.
67% of the membership turned out for the vote.
Bruntsfield’s Captain Mike Smith said: “This is an historic occasion for the society.
“This change, together with a £1.2m investment in our course, will ensure we are well positioned for the future.”
Bruntsfield Golf Club is a parkland course designed by the world renowned Willie Park Jr and has previously hosted Open qualifying.
It is situated in the north-west side of Edinburgh and features views over the Firth of Forth.
Last year, Muirfield’s Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers voted to permit female members after a second vote.
Royal Aberdeen also opened its doors to female members earlier this year, as did Panmure, and clubs like the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, Royal Troon and Royal St George’s have all done the same over the past few years.
Clubs that are currently men-only are extremely rare these days, with Western Gailes, Glasgow Golf Club and Royal Burgess Golfing Society some of the last remaining few.
Glasgow Golf Club is expected to vote on allowing women members soon according to The Scotsman.
