A huge fire burnt through the rough between six holes of the Somerset links course this weekend

Large Burnham And Berrow Fire Causes Course Damage

A large fire destroyed parts of the course at Burnham and Berrow Golf Club in Somerset over the weekend.

The links course, which ranks 31st in the Golf Monthly UK&I Top 100 Courses list, lost all of its rough between holes 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12.

The huge fire started near the course’s reservoir and burned during a Somerset vs Cornwall county match, with players posting videos and pictures online.

The match had to be abandoned.

The course, like many others across the UK at the moment, has a smoking ban due to the ongoing heatwave.

Burnham and Berrow tweeted that they believed the fire may have been started deliberately.

The fire was contained with the help of six fire engines along with help from the club’s greenkeepers who managed to activate the course’s pop up sprinkler system.

Forunately nobody was hurt and, incredibly, the course was open for play today.