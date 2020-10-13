Why don't you stock up on some Callaway golf balls with this awesome Prime Day deal.

Callaway Golf Balls Prime Day Discount – UK Don’t Miss Out On 30%

Amazon Prime Day is here and there are countless awesome deals on golf equipment, accessories, clubs, rangefinders, and just about everything else.

One of the deals that has proven incredibly popular so far is there is up to 30% off on Callaway golf balls which you can take a look at below. One thing to note is the deal stops at midnight tonight so be quick otherwise you could miss out on stocking up for the coming months!

Callaway Golf Balls Prime Day Discount

Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls £37.99 £24.99

Back when we tested this golf ball we felt it is ideal if you want that premium level of performance through the bag without the premium price tag. We still feel that way today as it delivers excellent performance in both the long and short aspects of the game. As such this model of golf ball offers excellent value for money and when you add in a Prime Day deal with £13 off, then that is pretty hard to beat.

Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls (Yellow) £37.99 £26.99

Alternatively you can get all the performance of the Chrome Soft, in a yellow finish with this deal. Yellow golf balls have become all the rage recently because the science suggests they are easier to see in the air, so if you want to give a yellow ball a go, start by getting £11 off a dozen here.

Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Balls £37.99 £26.99

The Chrome Soft X is a ball commonly used out on Tour which is amazing given you can get a dozen of them for £26.99 on Prime Day.

Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls £21.99 £13.99

Currently with £8 off, you are paying just over £1 per golf ball in this deal for a dozen Hex Soft’s. Other than going ball hunting in bushes and ponds, it is hard to get balls as good as that for so cheap.

Make sure you stay up to date with our Amazon Prime Day hub page