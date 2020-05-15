With golf opening up in England and Wales, many have been asking whether the driving range can be used as well.

Can I Go To The Driving Range?

With golf in England and Wales re-opening recently it was only a matter of time before questions started to be asked about driving ranges.

After so many weeks of not swinging golf clubs it comes as no surprise that people want to start honing their techniques once again.

So the question remains, can golfers use driving ranges?

Well, at the moment the golf industry is seeking further clarification from the government on whether driving ranges can re-open.

So as things stand right now driving ranges are not open for general use.

Golf Monthly Instruction

That being said, recently it was announced that golf coaching could restart in a joint statement from the golf industry, including The R&A, England Golf and the PGA.

To conduct lessons safely, professionals will be adhering to the measures recommended by the golf industry, which include –

If using a practice ground or similar, create a 2 metre exclusion zone around the lesson tee/golfer that no one enters

If you have to move a player into position, use an alignment stick, which is easy to wipe down with a sanitising wipes before and after the lesson

Wash hands with soap and water before and after the session

Provide sanitising wipes for you and your golfers

Offer short game coaching sessions that allow the golfers to use their own golf balls, that way they are not sharing equipment that other people have touched

Take flags out of the holes on practice areas

We can assume then that provided you are getting a socially distanced lesson with a professional, then the driving range would be open for that.

Otherwise driving ranges will be shut until further clarification is given from the government.

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

We will of course update you with any new information in this regard and we also recommend checking with your local club or driving range for information.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more golf news.