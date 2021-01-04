Golf is currently allowed in England and Scotland, but not in Wales and Northern Ireland

Can I Play Golf In The UK? – Guidance Explained

It was a torrid 2020 and the new year isn’t bringing refreshed hope as the UK continues to battle against the spread of Covid-19.

Much of the UK is currently under very tight restrictions but that doesn’t necessarily mean that golf courses are closed everywhere.

Golf is actually allowed to be played in the England and Scotland, with courses and facilities in Wales and Northern Ireland currently shut.

Tier 4 – Can I play golf?

Play in England and Scotland’s Tier 4 regions is only permitted for two balls, singles or household-only groups, with clubhouses and pro shops closed.

Pro shops are allowed to operate click and collect services and clubhouses may offer takeaway food and beverage.

Driving ranges are still open and outdoor coaching and outdoor custom fitting can still take place on a one-to-one or household basis.

Tee times must be booked online-only and social distancing must be adhered to at all times – not hard if you’re a slicer!

Golf is one of the very few sports currently open for play along with tennis, outdoor swimming pools, archery/driving/shooting ranges and riding centres.

Tier 3 – Four balls allowed

There are many Tier 3 regions including Liverpool, the South West and West Midlands where four balls are allowed and shops remain open.

The rules of six is in operation outdoors and clubhouses are only open for locker rooms and takeaway services.

When will the restrictions ease?

We perhaps hoped that four ball play would soon be allowed across the entire UK and clubhouses and shops would re-open, although it seems that may be some time away.

It looks like restrictions will tighten before easing as Covid-19 numbers and hospital cases continue to rise.

