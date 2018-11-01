The Lincoln golf club's future will now lie in the hands of its liquidators

125-Year-Old Canwick Park Golf Club To Enter Liquidation

Canwick Park Golf Club in Lincolnshire, which should be celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, chose to enter voluntary liquidation after an EGM on Wednesday night.

Members were in attendance at the EGM where the club was set to be placed in voluntary liquidation due to its financial struggles in paying the rent for the property.

The club rents the land from one of the land owners, Jesus College Oxford, for £25,000 per year who were given the land by the Sibthorpe family for the people of Lincoln to use for leisure or grazing.

The undulating course features excellent views of the City of Lincoln including its Cathedral and Castle and is a central golfing hub for locals.

The club has informed the bank and land owners of their decision to enter liquidation and its future will now lie in the hands of the liquidators.

If the golf club does close, staff will lost their jobs, members will lose their golf course and the club’s steward will lose both his home and job.

“If you cut me you would find half of me belonged to Canwick Park,” one member said at the EGM.

Another member told Golf Monthly, “I can’t sleep due to thinking about our golf club.

“What I witnessed last night was a bit of the local community wilting and dying, and once this beautiful historic course has gone you will never see the like of it again.”

The same member also described Canwick Park’s members, both male and female and of long standing at the club, of making impassioned speeches with tears in their eyes.