After winning at Gleneagles, Matthew has been named as captain for the 2021 event in Ohio.

Catriona Matthew To Repeat As Solheim Cup Captain

Regarding the European Solheim Cup team the old mantra ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ has been become apparent with the recent naming of Catriona Matthew as the European captain once again.

Back in September Matthew captained the Europeans to a close and hard-fought win over the Americans at Gleneagles and she will try and do the same as the event heads to Inverness Golf Club in Ohio in 2021.

“Winning the Solheim Cup in Scotland was a dream come true, but backing that up with a win in America would be even better,” Matthew said.

“It’s always harder to win on US soil, but I’m honoured to be tasked with the mission. I was lucky enough to be part of the first European team to win on US soil at Colorado Golf Club in 2013 and so know what’s possible.”

That victory in 2013 was one of the few times the Europeans have managed to defeat the Americans on their soil so Matthew will bring her own experience and know-how to the role as you would expect.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Indeed that victory was the first and only time the Europeans have managed to win successive Solheim Cups whereas the Americans have done it several times in the history of the event. Regardless, Matthew seemed confident when the news was announced at Gleneagles.

“The core of the team will probably be the same again,” Matthew said. “Obviously there’s always new faces, but I think we’ve got a good group of players and we’ll have every chance of winning it in the States.

“I’m excited to get down to business, build the next team and see what Europe is capable of at Inverness Club. It’s a very Scottish name, so I’m hoping that’s a good omen.”

Matthew also named the same vice-captains that worked in 2019 – Kathryn Imrie, Dame Laura Davies and Suzann Pettersen.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Pettersen of course played brilliantly and holed the winning putt at Gleneagles before retiring from playing.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest golf news.