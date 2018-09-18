22-year-old Celia Barquin Arozamenda was found dead on a golf course in Iowa

European Ladies Amateur Champion Celia Barquin Murdered On Golf Course

Celia Barquin, the 2018 European Ladies Amateur Champion, has been found dead on a golf course in Iowa.

The 22-year-old Spaniard, from Puente San Miguel near Santander, was found dead at Coldwater Golf Course in Iowa after a golf bag was seen unattended on one of the holes.

Her body was discovered on Monday morning local time by police who confirmed that she had been assaulted.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder.

Barquin, a supremely talented golfer, shot a course record 63 to win the European Ladies Amateur Championship in late July after graduating from Iowa State University earlier this year.

She won by a single stroke at Penati Golf Resort in Slovakia.

She ranked 44th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and had been a member of the Spanish National Team since 2008.

She had already competed in the US Women’s Open and was due to play in next year’s Women’s British Open.

Iowa State head women’s golf coach Christie Martens said, “We are all devastated.

“Celia was a beautiful person who was loved by all her teammates and friends. She loved Iowa State and was an outstanding representative for our school.

“We will never forget her competitive drive to be the best and her passion for life.”

Barquin was named Iowa State’s Female Athlete of the Year in June and also won the 2018 Big 12 Championship individual title.

Iowa State’s athletics director, Jamie Pollard, said: “Celia had an infectious smile, a bubbly personality and anyone fortunate enough to know her was blessed.”

The university said Barquin “was one of the most accomplished players in Cyclone golf history.”