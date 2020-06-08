The PGA Tour is back! The PGA Tour has its first tournament golf since back in March - so who is going to win?

Charles Schwab Challenge Golf Betting Tips 2020

Well can you believe it? Golf is back! The PGA Tour has its first tournament golf since the first round of The Players Championship back in March.

They start with the Charles Schwab Challenge being played at Colonial Country Club, where there is a full 148-player field in attendance – but there will be no crowds watching the action at the venue itself.

So where were we? Well Rory McIlroy is still World Number One and he tees it up this week as the favourite to win the first tournament back – he is around 7/1 to win this week.

But he has plenty of big names to deal – Jon Rahm (11/1), Justin Thomas (14/1), Brooks Koepka (22/1) and Dustin Johnson (25/1) are just some of the players who are going to be well fancied to win this week.

Last year Kevin Na won the event and the American is here again this week – he is 45/1 to successfully defend his title.

Charles Schwab Challenge Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Brooks Koepka – 5 points each way at 28/1 with William Hill – The world number three was not having a great year ahead of the season’s suspension – as he battled to come back after injury. But with a good period to get fit again and on a course where he was 2nd in 2018 I feel these odds are a little too long to ignore.

Sungjae Im 3 points each way at 36/1 with Betfair – He was one of the hottest golfers on the planet before lockdown – and will be ready to fire again. 3rd and 1st in his last two tournaments and three top 10s in his 8 starts in 2020.

Justin Rose 2 points each way at 50/1 with Betfred – Been in the headlines a lot recently – firstly with his break from Honma and then sponsoring a UK Ladies Series. One thing to remember he won here in 2018 – and with a decent break he is a player who could really turn his year around with another good performance – odds are far too long.

Phil Mickelson 1 point each way at 125/1 with Bet 365 – This year Mickelson has played in six events finishing 3rd in two events and missed cuts in four. Last played here in 2017 where he finished 26th – love having him as an outside bet.

