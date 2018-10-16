The PGA Tour are back in South Korea, check out who we think will do well with our The CJ Cup Golf Betting Tips
The CJ Cup Golf Betting Tips
The PGA Tour’s 2019 season continues with The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges being played on Jeju Island in South Korea – this is the second time an event on the PGA Tour has been played in South Korea, and there is a decent field in appearance.
Last season Justin Thomas won the event and is playing again this season – he is 11/2 to defend his title.
Also well fancied to do well this week are Brooks Koepka (8/1) and Jason Day (11/1) and other big names Marc Leishman, Paul Casey and Hideki Matsuyama.
CJ Cup Preview, TV Times
The PGA Tour heads to South Korea this…
Justin Thomas Wins Inaugural CJ Cup
The 24-year-old won his 7th PGA Tour title…
The CJ Cup Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Tyrrell Hatton 3 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – Flying high after his Ryder Cup performance, was very close to winning the Alfred Dunhill Championship for a third time a couple of weeks ago.
Abraham Ancer 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – Three top 10s in his last six starts for the Mexican, he is at a career high of 109 in the world and looks like he is only going to keep improving. 5th last week so will be focused on more success in Korea.
Shubhankar Sharma 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – 10th last week in the CIMB Classic stopped a slump of six missed cuts in nine appearances. Sharma obviously has a lot of experience playing in Asia and should be in contention on Sunday.
Beau Hossler 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – The big-hitting American may still be waiting for his first tour victory but has had four runner-up finishes. One of my favourite picks this year, his odds are perfect for a small each way wager.
