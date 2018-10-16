The PGA Tour are back in South Korea, check out who we think will do well with our The CJ Cup Golf Betting Tips





The CJ Cup Golf Betting Tips

The PGA Tour’s 2019 season continues with The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges being played on Jeju Island in South Korea – this is the second time an event on the PGA Tour has been played in South Korea, and there is a decent field in appearance.

Last season Justin Thomas won the event and is playing again this season – he is 11/2 to defend his title.

Also well fancied to do well this week are Brooks Koepka (8/1) and Jason Day (11/1) and other big names Marc Leishman, Paul Casey and Hideki Matsuyama.

