The CJ Cup Golf Betting Tips 2019

The PGA Tour is in South Korea this week with The CJ Cup being played at Nine Bridges at Jeju Island.

This is the third time the event has been on the PGA Tour with Justin Thomas (13/2) and Brooks Koepka (8/1) having won the event on those occasions.

Those two are the favourites this week but also well fancied are Hideki Matsuyama (14/1) and Tommy Fleetwood (20/1).

The CJ Cup Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets

Sungjae Im 5 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – His odds are far too long – he comes from Jeju Island – he won the Genesis Championship on the Korean Tour last week and lost in a play-off in the Sandersons Farms Championship a fortnight before that – do not miss out on him.

Sergio Garcia 3 points each way at 30/1 with Sportnation.bet – Was 7th in the Spanish Open and won the KLM Open in the start before – not much course knowledge is the main reason for his odds being this long.

Danny Willett 3 points each way at 33/1 with Sportnation.bet – Was 23rd in this event last year and that kicked his revival off – has won the DP World Tour Championship and the BMW PGA Championship since then, of course his Wentworth win was just a couple of weeks ago – looks too long to ignore.

Jazz Janewattananond 2 points each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – I am excited by this guy – especially at this price. He is leading the Asian Tour Order of Merit by a long way and the reason for that is on the back of him having an incredible 17 top six finishes this year. Finished 4th in his last two starts!

