The course was due to close on 31st March but its future is now secure with the fantastic news of a 125-year lease

Cleeve Hill Golf Club Officially Saved From The Brink

There was sad news last year when it was announced that Cleeve Hill Golf Club in the Cotswolds would be closing on 31st March.

The course was set to have its license for golf stripped due to it not being financially viable, which got the entire golf community supporting its survival.

Cookie Jar Golf was huge in spreading the word, with six-time Major winner Nick Faldo lending his support.

After months of intense negotiations, we received the fantastic news that the course is being saved.

It’s a real gem, set in stunning surroundings offering very affordable golf – its most expensive green fee is £20.

The course dates back to the late 19th century, with Old Tom Morris the original creator.

Watch Cookie Jar Golf’s ‘The story of a Golf Club’:

It is a landscape of wonferful vistas and accommodatingly generous tee-shots with its main defences being ingenious green complexes and the wind, hardly a surprise considering it is set 1,000ft above Cheltenham in Gloucestershire.

The course is on public ground, used by the community for walking, cycling, horse riding and more.

Cotswold Hub Co is the organisation that has been chosen by Tewkesbury Borough Council to transform the club, with the clubhouse set to be refurbished and a new restaurant set to be built along with accommodation.

Cotswold Hub Co has secured a 125 year lease to secure Cleeve Hill Golf Club’s future for the next generations, after its proposal promised “to deliver a place ‘where cyclists, walkers, golfers, riders, wildlife enthusiasts and historians all share a common interest: the unique Cleeve Hill’.”

“We’re delighted Cotswold Hub Co. has been announced as golf operator at Cleeve Hill,” a spokesman for the Save Cleeve Hill Golf Course campaign group said.

“The Save Cleeve Hill Golf Course group has strived to see the magnificent golf course and its facilities saved for future generations, by an optimum new operator. Nick Hovey and Sam Foyle (Cotswold Hub Co) have the background to do Cleeve and all who love it proud.

“We extend our full support, look forward to getting to know them as we learn about their plans and supporting them as they roll-out.

“This is terrific news for all who use the Common and this outstanding public facility, at a legacy moment.”