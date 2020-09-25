The picturesque, accessible course is due to be closed down on 31st March 2021

Cleve Hill Golf Course In Gloucestershire To Close Next March

Cleeve Hill Golf Course, a historic public 18-hole course on Cleeve Common above Cheltenham is threatened with closure due to declining revenues amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cleeve Hill has golfing history back to 1891, producing many prominent golfers from Margaret Scott in the 1920’s to modern era professionals and internationals like Beverly Huke, John Davis and Peter Berry.

The course was originally laid out by Old Tom Morris.

It boasts a superb hilltop layout with outstanding sheep-cropped turf, stunning views and iconic holes. It is a renowned test of golf, widely loved locally and beyond. Golf already provides key facilities for all visitors.

Green fees at the accessible course range from just £12-£20 for adults, £12-£15 for seniors and £10 for juniors.

The lessee of the clubhouse tendered notice to the landlord, Tewkesbury Borough Council, which based on a study suggesting golf isn’t viable on the Common gave notice cancelling the licence for golf effective 31 March 2021.

Save Cleeve Hill Golf Course has been set up on Facebook by local golfers inside and outside the club, and has gained nearly 2,600 members (golfers and non-golfers) since 7th September.

Group admins are liaising with the club and other stakeholders, and have approaches by sports and leisure professionals offering help as well as from one external party interested in taking over operations. An online petition has also been set up.

The group’s objective is to save golf on the Common and ensure a viable long-term future, finding a rush of support locally, nationally and even globally.

Viability is being actively addressed, toward developing a properly-funded sustainable business model that can better serve not only golfers, but also the many other user groups who enjoy the vast surroundings of Cleeve Common.

SIGN THE PETITION TO HELP SAVE CLEVE HILL GC

The group will be continuing the collaborative effort to save golf on Cleeve Hill and can be joined on Facebook.

“In terms of how it feels, naturally we are all deeply upset,” local golfer Jonathan Mercer told Golf Monthly.

“It is fair to say that though the decline in volume was known, that the actual announcement was a huge shock as having re-opened the course at least was busy and the clubhouse was seeing good footfall too. So having reopened it felt like the worst had passed and things could take an upward turn, then this announcement.

“Cleeve is very much the club for everyone in the Cheltenham area both in terms of green fee and membership subscription levels as well as accessibility, so that many golfers now at other local clubs can trace their early golfing experiences to Cleeve.

“It therefore has a special place in the hearts of many for this reason in addition to its excellence as a golf course in its own right. The special landscape and environment further enhance this.”

