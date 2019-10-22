Junior girls were set to be banned from playing in ladies competitions last week at Thonock Park, before owners Ping reversed the decision

Club Overturns Ban On Junior Girls Playing In Ladies Competitions

Golf brand Ping has overturned a vote at its club Thonock Park in Lincolnshire after junior girls were set to be banned from playing in ladies competitions.

Members last week voted to ban juniors from entering ladies’ competitions, causing outcry on social media.

Thonock Park member Darren Fox tweeted the news of the vote, writing “Well what a day the ladies section @ThonockPark voted today to ban junior girls winning lady competitions and it was passed #greatadvertforgirlsgolf.”

Fox’s tweet received plenty of backlash and it turns out the owners were unhappy with the decision too, hence why they overturned it.

“Upon hearing news on the result of this vote, Ping (the proprietors of Thonock Park) immediately revoked the proposal and have it very clear that it goes completely against the values, principles and philosophies of Ping and would never permit this to go ahead,” Ping Europe’s Managing Director John Clark wrote in a statement.

Member Darren Fox then tweeted the news of the vote being overturned, “Just been informed that the club have cancelled the ladies vote, and the banning of juniors from ladies competitions has been overruled by the committee and the clubs owners.”

Read Ping Europe’s Managing Director John Clark’s statement –

Last week, a ladies’ meeting was held at Thonock Park and a proposal was voted on to change the criteria used to determine eligibility to play in ladies’ competitions. The proposal would have prevented junior players from entering ladies’ trophy and cup competitions.

Upon hearing news on the result of this vote, Ping (the proprietors of Thonock Park) immediately revoked the proposal and have it very clear that it goes completely against the values, principles and philosophies of Ping and would never permit this to go ahead.

At a time when golf clubs in general need to reach out and welcome new golfers, a change of this nature could only serve to impede Thonock Park’s ability to remain strong and continue offering a first-class membership package to all golfers.

PING will continue working very closely with the committees of Thonock Park to ensure the club provides every member with the highest quality experience.

Thonock Park, previously known as Gainsborough Golf Club, has 36 holes with a par 70 Thonock Park course and a par 72 Karsten Lakes course, named after Ping founder Karsten Solheim.

The club is just a mile from Ping’s European HQ and features its European Fitting Centre based on-site.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website