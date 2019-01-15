Listen to the latest Golf Monthly Clubhouse podcast here

Clubhouse Episode 2: Kuchar, Caddie Payments, Backstopping and European Tour Preview

Tom Clarke is joined by Elliott Heath for episode 2 of the 2019 Clubhouse Podcast.

Topics include Kuchar’s win and caddie payment controversy, backstopping on Tour, plus a European Tour season preview.

We also answer questions from GM social media followers and take a quiz.

Listen on Soundcloud below:

Listen on iTunes here

Listen on acast here