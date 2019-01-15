Listen to the latest Golf Monthly Clubhouse podcast here
Clubhouse Episode 2: Kuchar, Caddie Payments, Backstopping and European Tour Preview
Tom Clarke is joined by Elliott Heath for episode 2 of the 2019 Clubhouse Podcast.
Topics include Kuchar’s win and caddie payment controversy, backstopping on Tour, plus a European Tour season preview.
We also answer questions from GM social media followers and take a quiz.
Listen on Soundcloud below:
Expand Matt Kuchar Denies Caddie Pay Rumours
Matt Kuchar Denies Caddie Pay Rumours
Kuchar wins again despite social media claims dispelling…
Expand ‘Crazy’ Backstopping Controversy On PGA Tour
‘Crazy’ Backstopping Controversy On PGA Tour
Backstopping controversy as one pro fails to mark…
Expand Tour Gear Round Up: 2019 January Transfer Window
Tour Gear Round Up: 2019 January Transfer Window
Golf Monthly's weekly look at the equipment being…
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels