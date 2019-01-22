This week the team are in Orlando for the PGA Merchandise Show
Clubhouse Podcast Ep 3: Lowry, Tiger At Torrey, Dubai, PGA Show And More!
This week Tom Clarke is in Orlando with Digital Editor Neil Tappin and Technical Editor Joel Tadman for the PGA Merchandise Show.
The team discuss the weekend’s action including Shane Lowry’s Abu Dhabi win and Adam Long’s shock Desert Classic victory.
They also look ahead to the Dubai Desert Classic and the Farmers Insurance Open, which sees the return of Tiger, plus discuss the new gear, the PGA Merchandise Show and take a quiz.
Listen to the latest episode podcast on Soundcloud here:
The Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast is available on most podcast providers including iTunes and Acast.
