Clubhouse Podcast Ep 4: Exclusive Rose and Koepka Interviews + Haotong Li
Welcome to the latest Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast and this week’s episode is jam-packed.
Tom Clarke is back in the UK with Elliott Heath to discuss last week’s PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, whilst Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose chat exclusively to Golf Monthly in Saudi Arabia.
We also look back on Rose and DeChambeau’s victories at the weekend, look ahead to Saudi and the Waste Management Phoenix Open, answer social media questions plus take a quiz.
