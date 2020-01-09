Always wanted to try out PXG clubs? You'll soon be able to with Clubs to Hire for just £85 per week

Clubs To Hire Adds PXG Equipment To Its Range

Clubs to Hire is set to add PXG to its already-impressive line-up of golf clubs.

The company, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, is adding PXG to its stock from Valentine’s Day.

The premium brand is out of reach for many golfers but will be available to be hired for just £85 per week with Clubs to Hire in Malaga, Spain and Faro, Portugal.

The PXG sets will be available in both stiff and regular shaft offerings and come as 14-club sets including two hybrids, three wedges and a PXG putter plus bag.

Clubs to Hire is also adding Ping to its range this year, a range that already includes TaylorMade, Callaway, Titleist, Mizuno and Wilson Staff.

Clubs to Hire founder Tony Judge said: “The introduction of PXG clubs to our excellent product offering already available really does take us to the next level, taking away the need for any golfer to want to go through the hassle of taking their clubs abroad when, most of the time, it will be more cost-effective to hire with us – and they will probably get to use newer or better clubs.

“We know how important it is to play well on a golf trip and we want to give golfers all the tools to help them do that. Using some of the top clubs on the market might just give them that all-important edge they need, while giving them the chance to test top-of-the-range clubs if they’re looking to purchase a new set.”

The Dublin-based company has 25 locations around the world.

It now handles more than 300,000 annual visits to its website and more than 60,000 bookings for rental clubs at 25 locations worldwide, including popular golfing regions in the USA, Thailand, Australia, South Africa and five countries across the Mediterranean.

Clubs are available for left or right-handed men or women and can either be waiting at the airport or delivered directly to the golfer’s hotel. Clients can also add shoe rental, balls, tees and hats to their order.

