The brand is giving away F9 Speedback drivers if you can beat their time.

Cobra Challenges You To The Fastest Hole Challenge

Do you think you can play a par-5 in under 47 seconds? Can you do it with four golfers? Then can you do it whilst filming the whole thing?

Well Cobra Golf has recently announced this challenge and if you and three other golfers are able to achieve this then you will win four Cobra F9 Speedback drivers, one of which is a Special Limited Edition Camo model.

There are however several rules to be taken into account:

1) Has to be filmed from start to finish.

2) It has to played on a Par 5

Golf Monthly Instruction

3) There must be four players in total.

4) Alternate shots must follow in sequential order. So if there are more than four shots then the first player to hit goes again.

The winner of the F9 Speedback drivers will be picked from a draw of any team that equals or beat Cobra Golf’s time.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Simply tag @cobragolfuk in your video via social media channels to be in with a chance of winning this fantastic prize.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news from around the world of golf.