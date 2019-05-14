The brand has also announced a partnership with Modest! Golf.

Cobra Puma Golf Announces PGA EuroPro Tour Initiative

Cobra Puma Golf, the brand of Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau, will launch a NXT LVL Academy for the 2019 PGA EuroPro season it has been announced.

This will see 13 players wearing and gaming their products and the brand will follow their progress of the academy players via social media. These 13 players will compete for the CPG Order of Merit as well as the PGA EuroPro Tour order of merit as well.

Additionally there is a low round bonus and five selected Challenge Tour starts for the 2020 season on the table too.

Craig Verrinder (Marketing Manager – COBRA PUMA Golf) said “We are extremely excited about both the extension of our contract with The PGA EuroPro Tour, but also to work closely with the future talent in the game. This tour really is the springboard to the best platforms in the game, and to work with these players in 2019 is a really exciting prospect. To be able to support them further with product, additional bonuses and work through our social media channels is testament of what we think of the players and the tour itself.

Cobra Puma Golf have also formed a partnership with Modest! Golf who will be the partner of the Cobra Puma Golf order of merit.

Verrinder said of the new partnership; “To be able to work with Modest! Golf on the COBRA PUMA Golf Order of Merit enables us to use their standing within the game to offer the Challenge Tour invites in the 2020 season. We value their support and also how they perceive the future of golf. We would like to take this opportunity to thank both Modest! and The Challenge Tour in the support they have shown this NXT LVL of players”.

Director of Modest! Golf Management Mark McDonnell said ‘We are really excited to support COBRA PUMA Golf with this initiative. We appreciate that support is hard to come by for a large amount of really talented young golfers looking to make their way in the game. The COBRA PUMA Golf NXT LVL Academy will give young talented players the support and belief at a point when they most need it’.

Founder and Director of Modest! Golf Niall Horan went on to say ‘Our company is all about supporting young talent and we always want to do our bit to support the next generation of golfing talent. The NXT LVL Academy does exactly that and we are delighted to be able to provide some playing opportunities and hope this will add as an additional incentive for the NXT LVL members’.

