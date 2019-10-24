Commander In Cheat Nominated For Sports Book Of The Year

Rick Reilly's Commander In Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump has made it onto the shortlist for William Hill's Sports Book of the Year award

Rick Reilly’s Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump has made the shortlist for the 31st William Hill Sports Book of the Year award.

American writer Reilly looks into US President Donald Trump and his relationship with golf vs his politics in what has been a hugely popular read.

For those of you who haven’t read it yet, here is the book description –

‘The New York Times bestseller. A stunning and hilarious indictment of Donald Trump’s lying, cheating and poor sportsmanship on the golf course, and how those behaviours reveal the management style he has taken to the Oval Office – by the acclaimed sports writer.’

“The widely acknowledged and damaging duplicity behind the 45th US President’s success on the golf course is exposed in rip-roaring fashion by journalist and author Rick Reilly,” William Hill says.

The shortlist in full for the 31st William Hill Sports Book of the Year award:

1) Rise of the Ultra Runners: A Journey to the Edge of Human Endurance by Adharanand Finn (Faber & Faber)

2) The Great Romantic: Cricket and the Golden Age of Neville Cardus by Duncan Hamilton (Hodder & Stoughton)

3) In Sunshine or in Shadow: How Boxing Brought Hope in the Troubles by Donald McRae (Simon & Schuster)

4) Rough Magic: Riding the World’s Wildest Horse Race by Lara Prior-Palmer (Penguin Random House)

5) Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump by Rick Reilly (Headline Publishing Group)

6) Position of Trust: A Football Dream Betrayed by Andy Woodward with Tom Watt (Hodder & Stoughton)

The judging panel for this year’s Award consists of: retired professional footballer and former chairman of the Professional Footballer’s Association, Clarke Carlisle; five-time Olympic medallist and rower Dame Katherine Grainger; broadcaster and writer John Inverdale; broadcaster Danny Kelly and journalist and broadcaster Mark Lawson. Chair of Judges is author and journalist Alyson Rudd.

The winner of the William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award 2019 will be announced at an afternoon reception at The Royal Horseguards Hotel on Thursday 5th December.

The shortlisted authors will receive a leather bound copy of their book and a £3,000 cash prize.

This year’s winning author will receive a £30,000 cash prize and a trophy.

In the 31-year history of the award, a golf book has only won once, in 1995 when ‘A Good Walk Spoiled: Days and Nights on the PGA Tour’ by John Feinstein was the winner.

