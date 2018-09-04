A US Marine combined his two loves perfectly with a proposal at the driving range....
WATCH: Couple Get Engaged At TopGolf
One man combined his two loves and took his girlfriend to TopGolf and popped the question, she said yes!
Twitter user @TallGuyJavvi, who is a US Marine, with the help of TopGolf staff, managed to crack a golf ball open and hide the engagement ring in it and picked it up just as his girlfriend was about to hit it.
The plan was well thought out and it seemed to go perfectly, luckily she didn’t hit the ball!
Watch the proposal below:
Javii posted a picture on social media of the ring inside the TopGolf ball as well as a congrats engagement cake that the pair enjoyed on the range.
It’s not the only video on the internet of a golfing proposal, here is one from earlier this year on the golf course…
