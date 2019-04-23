Baby Tiger will be born in September after a Dallas, Texas couple agreed to the name if Woods won the Masters

Couple To Name Child Tiger After Woods’ Masters Win

A baby is set to be born in September with the name ‘Tiger’ after Tiger Woods’ 15th Major victory at the Masters last week.

Trey Little and his partner Denise Coleman signed an agreement together that if Woods won a fifth Green Jacket they would name their baby Tiger.

He did, and they have confirmed that their baby will indeed be named after the Big Cat.

“Looks like we have a name…,” Trey Little wrote on Instagram, with a picture of the signed agreement between the couple.

“This would be Tiger’s 1st Masters win since 2005, First Major victory since 2008 and Would be the best comeback in the history of golf and arguably the history of modern sports,” they wrote in the contract.

“On hole 18, we realised, ‘Wow, he’s really going to pull this thing off,” Trey Little told the New York Post.

“This whole thing started almost as a joke, then it turned into something really real, really quick.”

“She laughed — and then she signed,” Trey says.