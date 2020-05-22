The news all Scottish golfers have been waiting for

Date Revealed For Scottish Golf Restart

Despite facilities across the UK and Ireland now open, Scotland’s golf courses have remained closed.

However, the date for when Scottish courses can begin to plan for a re-opening has been confirmed as Friday 29th May.

Scottish Golf have confirmed that courses can open from 29th May, although the final decision will come from the Scottish Government on the 28th.

It is Phase 1 of Scotland’s routemap out of the Coronavirus lockdown where outdoor activities live golf, fishing, swimming, hiking and canoeing can recommence from the 29th.

Scottish Golf have confirmed that play for two-balls from differing households will be allowed, with four-balls allowed at the discretion of clubs if just two households are represented.

Just like in the rest of the UK, players cannot turn up without a booking that must be made online or via phone.

Golf in Scotland, when it returns, will look very similar to the rest of the UK and Ireland with clubhouses closed, social distancing in force and holes being altered to ensure players do not touch the flagstick.

Golfers will only be allowed to travel local (broadly 5 miles) to play their course, however, so some will have to wait for their chance to get back out on the links.

Read the full guidelines from Scottish Golf – https://ocs-sport.ams3.cdn.digitaloceanspaces.com/sg/2020/05/Return-to-Golf-FINAL.pdf

England’s golf courses have been open for over a week now and the feedback has been very positive.

The Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf, North Warwickshire MP Craig Tracey, called the reopening of golf courses in England “safe and successful” and also confirmed that membership applications had increased.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website