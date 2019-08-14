The European Tour is back after a short mid-season break with the D+D Real Czech Masters being played at Albatross Golf Resort

D+D Real Czech Masters Golf Betting Tips 2019

After a three-week hiatus the European Tour is back with the D+D Real Czech Masters being played at Albatross Golf Resort.

The event is in its sixth playing and has always been at the same course – last season Andrea Pavan won after a back nine duel with Padraig Harrington – the Italian is 22/1 to retain his title.

Favourites this week are Bernd Wiesberger (9/1) and Eddie Pepperell (11/1) – with the like of Lee Westwood and Thomas Pieters also likely to get some attention.

