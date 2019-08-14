The European Tour is back after a short mid-season break with the D+D Real Czech Masters being played at Albatross Golf Resort
D+D Real Czech Masters Golf Betting Tips 2019
After a three-week hiatus the European Tour is back with the D+D Real Czech Masters being played at Albatross Golf Resort.
The event is in its sixth playing and has always been at the same course – last season Andrea Pavan won after a back nine duel with Padraig Harrington – the Italian is 22/1 to retain his title.
Favourites this week are Bernd Wiesberger (9/1) and Eddie Pepperell (11/1) – with the like of Lee Westwood and Thomas Pieters also likely to get some attention.
D+D Real Czech Masters Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
Eddie Pepperell 10 points to win at 11/1 with Sportnation.bet – Has played in the event on all five occasions it has been hosted and finished in the top 10 on three occasions. Only two missed cuts this year and three top 10s.
Tom Lewis 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – Another Englishman with an excellent record at the course finishing 6th and 3rd there the last two years. Was 11th in his last outing at The Open.
Jamie Donaldson 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – Won here in 2014 and was 9th in his event at the Scottish Open. The Welshman has had very little consistency this season but is a good each way bet at this price.
Ryan Evans 1 point each way at 250/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman has not had many European Tour starts this year, and not done particularly well in those starts either. But he had his best ever European Tour finish in this event in 2016 – and that along with his price means he is worth a punt.
