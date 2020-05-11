The Foreign Secretary has said that people can meet others in parks as long as they social distance - so might that be applied to golf too?

Dominic Raab Hints That Golf Can Be Played With Others Outside Your Household

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Coronavirus lockdown modifications on Sunday night, which meant that golf courses in England could re-open.

English courses have been given the go-ahead to open again on Wednesday but play will only be in one-balls or in groups of households.

“Golf can resume in England on Wednesday following the latest update by the UK Government,” the R&A said in a joint statement with golf’s stakeholders and home unions.

“All outdoor sport must be done alone or within a household group and that includes golf.

“Golf clubs and golfers have observed the lockdown very well and must keep it up and act responsibly as play resumes.”

Northern Ireland and Wales’ courses remain closed due to lockdowns remaining in place for another three weeks, whilst Scotland’s lockdown is also continuing.

However, the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab made some comments today that could potentially open up golf in England to more than just one-balls and household-only groups.

That’s because he said that people can meet family members and people from other households in parks as long as you stay two metres apart.

“If you’re out in the park and you’re 2m apart… and use some common sense and you socially-distance, you can meet up with other people,” he said.

If this can be done in a park then it surely can be done on a golf course, so we’ll wait to see if this results in any official guidance from the R&A.

Watch Raab’s comments on the BBC this morning:

England Golf released a statement after the Prime Minister’s announcement:

“Following the Prime Minister’s statement of last night, England Golf is lobbying government today in order to publish the best operational guidance for our clubs and golfers ahead of Wednesday’s return to play.

“We will communicate guidance after our discussions with government and other industry partners as soon as it is practicable. We appreciate your patience and understanding at this time.”

When golf does resume in England on Wednesday, a number of restrictions will be in place to ensure the safety of all involved.

Clubhouses will remain closed, flagsticks must not be touched and rakes will be removed from bunkers.

