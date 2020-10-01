Donald Trump Has Lost More Than $315 Million On His Golf Courses, Report Finds

A recent report has found that Donald Trump has lost millions over the past 20 years on his golf courses.

A recent report has found that President of the United States Donald Trump has lost more than $315 million on his golf courses over the past 20 years.

After an in-depth investigation into his tax returns conducted by The New York Times, the American newspaper reported that from the 15 golf courses owned by the Trump Organisation in the United States, Scotland and Ireland, he has lost a total of $315.6 million.

Just some of the courses he owns are Trump Turnberry, Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen, Scotland as well as a Trump International Resort in Doonbeg, Ireland. There is another in Dubai too.

He also has a smattering of Trump National properties around the United States in New York, New Jersey, Florida and Los Angeles.

Another one of his courses is Trump National, Doral and the report has found he has made huge losses here.

It is Trump’s largest golf resort, and it has an $125 million mortgage due in three years. Trump bought Doral for $150 million in 2012 and, over the next six years, lost $162.3 million on the property, according to Trump’s tax documents obtained by The Times.

Indeed last year it was at Doral that Trump floated holding the 2020 Group of 7 Summit. He quickly backtracked after members of his own Republican party pushed back on the move, citing possible legal concerns around using his office for profit.

Additionally, at the three European golf courses mentioned above, losses are reported to be around $63.6 million.

