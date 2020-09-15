Help Golf Monthly raise money for Prostate Cancer UK to keep men playing golf for longer.

Donate To Golf Monthly’s Prostate Cancer Charity Day

One man dies of prostate cancer every 45 minutes, that’s the time it takes to play three holes of golf.

Additionally many people are unaware that prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men. Over 400,000 men are living with prostate cancer in the UK.

Because of this, the Golf Monthly team is playing 36 holes at The Berkshire Golf Club and taking on Prostate Cancer UK’s The Big Golf Race to keep men in the game for longer.

The money raised by this challenge will fund research into life-saving treatments for prostate cancer and provide practical support to men and their families.

For those of you wanting to take on the challenge yourself, golfers have three options: for the more adventurous players, the Marathon – which consists of four rounds and 26 miles of walking in a single day – may pose a worthy challenge.

For a more relaxed day of fundraising, the Half Marathon (two rounds) is an option and for those in a hurry, a Sprint, – one round as quickly as possible – could be the best bet.

Former Masters champion and Prostate Cancer UK ambassador Danny Willett is among those backing The Big Golf Race, and he is calling on golfers across the country to unite in the fight against prostate cancer, which is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK.

Danny said: “Prostate Cancer UK have done a fantastic job in raising awareness of the disease within the golf community. The disease sadly exists in every golf club, and there’s still a lot more work to be done.

“One in eight men in the UK will be affected by the disease – that means that one in eight families will have their lives changed by prostate cancer. It’s important for men to know their risk of the disease and to support the charity in its fight against prostate cancer.

