Who will win the huge prize in Dubai - in the final event of the 2019 season on the European Tour

DP World Tour Championship Betting Tips 2019

The final event of the European Tour 2019 season is here with the DP World Tour Championship being played at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

Last year the event was won by Danny Willett who dramatically came back to form with the victory – the Englishman is 33/1 to defend this week.

Favourites for the event are the likely lads of Rory McIlroy (4/1) and Jon Rahm (13/2).

There are five people who can win the Race To Dubai Bernd Wiesberger, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

DP World Tour Championship Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets

Matthew Fitzpatrick 4 points each way at 20/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman has had eight top 10s this year with four runner ups – has the trickiest problem to overcome if he is to win the entire Race To Dubai title, but is very much in the hunt – he knows he must win to have any chance so will be focused on the top prize this week.

Danny Willett 3 points each way at 33/1 with Sportnation.bet – Really surprised to see him at such long odds. He won the BMW PGA Championship a couple of months ago and of course won here last season.

Matt Wallace 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – Someone else who hasn’t won this year but has been close on several occasions – eight top 10s with two runner-up finishes. The Englishman was second here last year as well so will be trying to go one better.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1 point each way 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – The South African has really impressed this year with six top 10s including his first victory at the Andalucia Masters – and anyone that can win at Valderrama can win on any test.

Scott Hend – A little shout out for our favourite Aussie who managed to get into the field by the skin of his teeth, finishing 50th on the Race to Dubai for the year… he is 250/1 this week – so if you want an each way bet he is going to be hard to ignore.

