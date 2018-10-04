The show returns for its second series and is available to watch now for UK and Ireland golf fans

Driver vs. Driver Series 2 Out Now For UK&I Viewers

The second series of Driver vs. Driver returns has returned to the Golf Channel and fans in the UK and Ireland will be able to watch the entire series unfold for free on YouTube.

The show sees budding golf club engineers pitch their driver designs in the hope of winning $250,000 and the chance to see their design brought to retail with Wilson Staff.

Watch episode 1 below:

2016’s winner was Eric Sillies, an industrial design graduate from the University of Cincinnati, who crafted the Wilson Staff Triton driver – read and watch our review here.

The seven-episode series sees 14 finalists present their driver concepts to the three judges – Wilson Golf President Tim Clarke, YouTuber and Golf Monthly Top 25 coach Rick Shiels and NHL legend Jeremy Roenick.

The 14 finalists have been chosen from hundreds of applicants and travel to Wilson’s HQ in Chicago for their all-important pitches.

New episodes come out on Wednesdays, starting from 3rd October up until 14th November.

“I’ve loved every minute of working with Wilson Golf and the Golf Channel on Driver vs Driver 2,” said Rick, who currently had the Wilson Staff FG Tour V6 irons in the bag.

“Being a judge on a show like this was a great opportunity for me as equipment design is something I’m really passionate about. I’ve hit loads of shots during the filming process and it’s been great hearing the thought processes behind the drivers from some very interesting characters.

“I hope that sharing my ideas and philosophies with them has helped create a driver that will have a big impact on the market,” he added.