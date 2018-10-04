The show returns for its second series and is available to watch now for UK and Ireland golf fans
Driver vs. Driver Series 2 Out Now For UK&I Viewers
The second series of Driver vs. Driver returns has returned to the Golf Channel and fans in the UK and Ireland will be able to watch the entire series unfold for free on YouTube.
The show sees budding golf club engineers pitch their driver designs in the hope of winning $250,000 and the chance to see their design brought to retail with Wilson Staff.
Watch episode 1 below:
2016’s winner was Eric Sillies, an industrial design graduate from the University of Cincinnati, who crafted the Wilson Staff Triton driver – read and watch our review here.
The seven-episode series sees 14 finalists present their driver concepts to the three judges – Wilson Golf President Tim Clarke, YouTuber and Golf Monthly Top 25 coach Rick Shiels and NHL legend Jeremy Roenick.
The 14 finalists have been chosen from hundreds of applicants and travel to Wilson’s HQ in Chicago for their all-important pitches.
New episodes come out on Wednesdays, starting from 3rd October up until 14th November.
“I’ve loved every minute of working with Wilson Golf and the Golf Channel on Driver vs Driver 2,” said Rick, who currently had the Wilson Staff FG Tour V6 irons in the bag.
“Being a judge on a show like this was a great opportunity for me as equipment design is something I’m really passionate about. I’ve hit loads of shots during the filming process and it’s been great hearing the thought processes behind the drivers from some very interesting characters.
“I hope that sharing my ideas and philosophies with them has helped create a driver that will have a big impact on the market,” he added.
The finalists’ concepts will be tested, critiqued and refined during the series by PGA Tour players as well as celebrities from the field of sports and entertainment; golf industry experts; members of the national golf and sports media; bloggers; and social media influencers.
“Golfers are passionate about their golf clubs and Driver vs. Driver 2 takes viewers behind the curtain on the design process and ultimately introduces them to Wilson Golf’s newest driver,” said Keith Allo, Golf Channel Vice President of Original Productions.
“The uniqueness of this series allows us to introduce viewers to great personalities and showcase the tension and drama of this competition, with the winning driver concept hitting stores worldwide soon after the final episode,” he added.
“The show, from its inception, was designed to utilise the power of crowd-sourcing combined with Wilson LABS’ (the innovation hub at Wilson) deep golf experience and expertise to create a world-class golf driver in a way that had never been done before,” said Clarke, who has been the Wilson Golf President for 12 years.
“Driver vs. Driver was also created to infuse new energy and excitement into the golf equipment conversation, open the game of golf to a broader audience and bring highly innovative products to the marketplace,” he added.