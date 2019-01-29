Driving Distance Increases Again On Tour In 2018

There was a 1.7 yard increase across the seven major global tours in 2018, according to the R&A and USGA's annual Driving Distance Report.

According to the latest 2018 Driving Distance Report put together by the R&A and USGA, driving distance on the seven Major global tours increased by an average of 1.7 yards. This moves beyond the previous year’s gain of 3 yards too.

Started in 2015, the fourth annual report measured across the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, PGA European Tour, Ladies’ European Tour, Japan Golf Tour, Web.com Tour and PGA Tour Champions to collect the data.

Typically this data is gathered on two holes at each tournament and is designed to monitor and analyse movements in driving distance.

In relation to the PGA Tour and European Tour, most players hit driver on those two holes, with the percentage being 94% and 92% respectively.

In terms of specifics, the average distance on the PGA Tour went up four yards from 292.5 yards to 296.1, an increase of nearly four yards.

Additionally the Web.com average distance went up two whole yards from 302.9 to 304.9 yards.

The tour with the lowest increase was the LPGA which went from 252.6 to 252.7 yards.

Back in 2002, both organisations released their Joint Statement of Principles which expressed their desire to keep skill as the main element of golf.

Indeed they have monitored driving distance since then but the 2018 report, like many others, has revealed how distance has increased incredibly so.

This therefore adds to the debate currently raging in golf whether distance has become a huge problem in the game.

The R&A and USGA will give yet more statistics and information later in 2019 when they complete their Distance Insights Report. Indeed they will provide an update on that work by the end of the first quarter in 2019.