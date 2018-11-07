Dumbarnie Links is just 10 miles from St Andrews and is set to open in 2020
New Dumbarnie Links In Fife Ahead Of Schedule
Scotland’s newest links course is nearing completion and set to open in 2020.
The Dumbarnie Links in Fife, located on the north shore of the Firth of Forth and directly across the water from Muirfield, has been designed by award-winning architect Clive Clark.
Clark has designed numerous courses around the world including some in the UK like Woburn and Brocket Hall.
The new Dumbarnie Links looks to be exceptional and work is already ahead of schedule on the windswept duneland layout thanks to the hot summer in Scotland.
The heatwave allowed construction and grassing crews to get work ahead of schedule and grasses to bed in quicker.
All 18 greens on the links have already been seeded with a fescue/bentgrass combination, and 17 fairways have already been seeded – all just five months into the construction process.
Tee boxes and walking trails will feature a rye/fescue grass combination and all 18 holes at Dumbarnie are set to be completed ahead of schedule.
“There was already so much to be excited for with Dumbarnie Links – a spectacular parcel of land with extraordinary sweeping panoramic water views over the Firth of Forth, in the ideal location for a bucket-list golf experience,” said Clive Clark.
“With everything else that has gone right so far in the early stages, there is a palpable energy about how great this genuine links golf course is going to be. It’s very exciting.”
“We already had so much optimism for success when we got the green light to build Dumbarnie Links, and with the assistance of some record-breaking weather courtesy of Mother Nature in 2018, there is even more excitement building for this once-in-a-lifetime project.” said Luke Beardmore, OB Sports Senior Vice President of Agronomy and Construction.
“The much warmer and dryer than normal temperatures have allowed for a quicker, stronger, and better overall grow-in. Having such a great stand of turf this early in the project should help the course mature and be in fabulous condition before we open in the Spring of 2020.”
“We know it’s more of a marathon than a sprint, but we also can’t help but crack a smile at what’s going on here,” said Clark.
“We have on board an amazing staff of world-class greenkeepers supervising and executing the grow-in, and we’ve had perfect conditions for an outstanding project so far.
“The Golf Gods have been smiling on Dumbarnie Links, and we couldn’t be happier with the results.”
Construction of the golf course began in late May this year, with the goal of getting it seeded by the end of 2018.
The grand opening of Dumbarnie Golf Links is tentatively scheduled for the Spring of 2020.