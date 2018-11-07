Dumbarnie Links is just 10 miles from St Andrews and is set to open in 2020

New Dumbarnie Links In Fife Ahead Of Schedule

Scotland’s newest links course is nearing completion and set to open in 2020.

The Dumbarnie Links in Fife, located on the north shore of the Firth of Forth and directly across the water from Muirfield, has been designed by award-winning architect Clive Clark.

Clark has designed numerous courses around the world including some in the UK like Woburn and Brocket Hall.

The new Dumbarnie Links looks to be exceptional and work is already ahead of schedule on the windswept duneland layout thanks to the hot summer in Scotland.

The heatwave allowed construction and grassing crews to get work ahead of schedule and grasses to bed in quicker.

All 18 greens on the links have already been seeded with a fescue/bentgrass combination, and 17 fairways have already been seeded – all just five months into the construction process.

Tee boxes and walking trails will feature a rye/fescue grass combination and all 18 holes at Dumbarnie are set to be completed ahead of schedule.

“There was already so much to be excited for with Dumbarnie Links – a spectacular parcel of land with extraordinary sweeping panoramic water views over the Firth of Forth, in the ideal location for a bucket-list golf experience,” said Clive Clark.