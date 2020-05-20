Read the two-time European Tour winner's first column in the new issue of Golf Monthly, out Thursday 21st May

Eddie Pepperell Signs With Golf Monthly – New Playing Editor!

Golf Monthly is thrilled to announce the signing of Eddie Pepperell as its new playing editor, with his first column appearing in the July 2020 issue, on sale Thursday May 21.

Pepperell is one of England’s most promising golfers and looks set to add to his impressive career achievements when professional golf resumes once more following the coronavirus-enforced hiatus.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a successful amateur career and turned professional in 2011, playing initially on the mini tours before graduating to the European Tour.

His first European Tour title came at the 2018 Qatar Masters and a second followed nine months later at the British Masters, where he held off Alexander Bjork in testing conditions at Walton Heath.

In 2018, he also registered his best finish in a Major to date – a tie for sixth in the Open Championship at Carnoustie – and entered the world’s top 50 for the first time.

The highlights of 2019 were a tie for third on his debut at the Players Championship and reaching a career-high 32nd in the Official World Golf Ranking. In the off-season, he signed a multi-year deal with Ping.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Considered one of the funniest and most popular players on tour, the Englishman is also renowned as being one of the most thoughtful and introspective – qualities that make for a great columnist.

Indeed, Pepperell has received widespread praise for the blog he’s been writing since late 2012.

“It’s been good to explore some new opportunities during the lockdown, and I look forward to continuing the column as we hopefully all begin playing again. If there is limited golf I may have to resort to sharing bone broth recipes,” joked Eddie.

“We are delighted to have Eddie sign for Golf Monthly. He needs little introduction and I know the next 12 months will be very entertaining,” said editor Mike Harris.

Pepperell takes over from European Tour colleague Matt Southgate and adds his name to an esteemed list of past Golf Monthly playing editors including Lee Westwood, Padraig Harrington, Justin Rose, Ernie Els, Graeme McDowell, Colin Montgomerie and David Howell.

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

Read Eddie’s first Golf Monthly column in the July 2020 issue, out Thursday 21st May

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram