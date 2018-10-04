Mack Golf has ceased trading and all eight of its UK courses suddenly closed on 3rd October

Eight Golf Courses Close Across England

Eight golf courses were all forced to suddenly close on Tuesday across England after their parent company went into liquidation.

Mack Golf owns eight courses across the country but all were closed on 3rd October after Mack ceased trading with immediate effect due to “unavoidable financial difficulties”.

Statements were put up at the courses informing golfers and customers of the situation.

Its eight courses include Southwood Golf Course in Farnborough, Hampshire, where Justin Rose used to play as a child.

The course was due to be shut down next year by the local council and Rose offered his support on his boyhood course.

Another one of Mack Golf’s courses includes Heaton Park in Manchester which won the 2005 best municipal award.

It is over 100 years old and the local council have said that they are committed to bringing in new vendors to keep it operating as a golf facility.

The courses that have been shut are…

Southwood Golf Course – Farnborough, Hampshire

Heaton Park – Manchester

Bowring Park – Liverpool

Ellesmere Port – Cheshire

Knights Grange – Winsford

Moors Valley – Ringwood

Stony Holme – Carlisle

Stanley Park – Blackpool

Mack Golf leased their courses so it would appear that councils will now look to find other leasers to re-open these golf courses.

Our thoughts are with the staff, greenkeepers, golfers, customers and everyone involved with these golf courses, we hope they can re-open soon!

Golf Monthly Instruction

If you have any more information on any of these courses, please get in touch on our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.