Report: Eleven Sports UK Facing Closure

Eleven Sports made waves in the UK when it launched in August but it appears that early momentum has come to an end.

The streaming service secured rights to the USPGA Championship at Bellerive and many reading this story will likely have taken out a free one-week subscription to watch the year’s final major.

However, golf fans weren’t massively tempted to stay on to pay the £5.99 per month fee with the Golfing World magazine programme and six LPGA Tour events its only golf action.

The streaming service has been spoken about in rumours about hosting more majors like the 2019 Masters or the USPGA once again, however that now looks highly unlikely after reports emerged that it may be facing closure in the UK after just four months.

Eleven has managed to recruit 50,000 subscribers to take its monthly subscriber revenue to £300,000, which, apparently, is not enough.

It launched with the USPGA Championship back in August but its real selling point was the fact that it is now the home of Spanish and Italian football.

As well as La Liga and Serie A, Eleven also shows the Dutch, Swedish and Chinese leagues.

It showed six LPGA Tour events between August and November but no more have been confirmed.