The streaming service, which showed the 2018 USPGA Championship, could be on its way out of the UK due to struggling finances
Report: Eleven Sports UK Facing Closure
Eleven Sports made waves in the UK when it launched in August but it appears that early momentum has come to an end.
The streaming service secured rights to the USPGA Championship at Bellerive and many reading this story will likely have taken out a free one-week subscription to watch the year’s final major.
However, golf fans weren’t massively tempted to stay on to pay the £5.99 per month fee with the Golfing World magazine programme and six LPGA Tour events its only golf action.
The streaming service has been spoken about in rumours about hosting more majors like the 2019 Masters or the USPGA once again, however that now looks highly unlikely after reports emerged that it may be facing closure in the UK after just four months.
Eleven has managed to recruit 50,000 subscribers to take its monthly subscriber revenue to £300,000, which, apparently, is not enough.
It launched with the USPGA Championship back in August but its real selling point was the fact that it is now the home of Spanish and Italian football.
As well as La Liga and Serie A, Eleven also shows the Dutch, Swedish and Chinese leagues.
It showed six LPGA Tour events between August and November but no more have been confirmed.
It was also due to be the exclusive home of UFC in the UK from January 2019 but the Ultimate Fighting Championship has triggered an exit clause in the contract and is reportedly seeking a deal to re-sign with BT Sport.
“Without carriage agreements with the existing platforms, alongside the challenges posed by rampant piracy, the current market dynamics in the UK & Ireland are very hostile for new entrants,” a spokesman for Eleven Sports said.
“We are in discussion with our rights partners, La Liga and IMG, about how we can restructure our existing agreements in order to continue our current OTT (streaming) service.”
There have been recent developments in the world of golf regarding the OTT platform with the new GOLF TV entering the market from January 2019.
The streaming service from Discovery, which bought the PGA Tour’s international distribution rights in June for $2bn, launches next year in the UK with exclusive content from Tiger Woods plus the old PGA Tour Live feed which includes featured groups and holes.
Live and exclusive PGA Tour action looks set to come to the UK on GOLF TV in 2022.
