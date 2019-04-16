The famous landmark was bathed in green light to honour the momentous golfing achievement.

Empire State Building Lit Up Green To Honour Tiger Victory

It seems like the entirety of the United States has been celebrating Tiger Woods‘ Masters victory at Augusta National last weekend.

The Empire State Building, one of the most famous landmarks in the US and in New York City, was bathed in green light to honour the 43-year-olds 15th Major title.

His last win in a Major title came roughly 11 years ago in that famous Torrey Pines US Open in 2008. Thanks to his various personal issues on and off the course, and the degradation of his physical abilities, not many people gave Woods much of a chance to win a Major again.

But he proved everyone wrong holding off a stellar field of players like Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Francesco Molinari and Rickie Fowler. At one point during the final day a whole smattering of players could have emerged victorious but Tiger outlasted them all.

However despite the victory is does not appear that Tiger will go on the New York Media Tour which has often been done by the Masters winner after the tournament. In the past few years Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed did so whereas Danny Willett didn’t due to the birth of his baby.

The winners usually travel to participate in several of the popular morning shows on US television as well as go up the Empire State and visit the New York Stock Exchange.